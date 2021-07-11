Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 143,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,282,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

GSAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

