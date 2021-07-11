Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 32,324 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

