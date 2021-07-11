The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $22.21

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.12. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 1,136 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.