The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $22.21

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.12. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 1,136 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
