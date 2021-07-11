EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

