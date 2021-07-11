Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of COLL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12.
In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.