Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

