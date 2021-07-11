U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 450,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.