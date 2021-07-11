Morgan Stanley Increases Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $28.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKR. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

BKR stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

