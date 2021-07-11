NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $6.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 642,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

