BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $134.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NYSE:WCN opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

