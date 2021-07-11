Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $135.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.74.

NYSE CVX opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

