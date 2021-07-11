MGIC Investment’s (MTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

MTG stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

