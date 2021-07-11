Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

