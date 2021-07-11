Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.70. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

