Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,764,000 after acquiring an additional 112,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 133,567 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

