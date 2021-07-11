Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $700.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $627.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.50. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $267.63 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,148,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

