Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $44.52 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

