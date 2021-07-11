Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,395,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $37,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 437,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.