SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.

SAP stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

