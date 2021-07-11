SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.
SAP stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.70.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
