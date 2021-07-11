Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $164.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.37.

Shares of APTV opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.79. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

