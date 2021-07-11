TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.32.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TRSSF stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.