Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

CLXPF opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

