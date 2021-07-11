MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $36.00. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,714 shares of company stock worth $7,698,343.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

