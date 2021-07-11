Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 268,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 683,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

