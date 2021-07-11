Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

