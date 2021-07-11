Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58. Henry Boot has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.43. The firm has a market cap of £354.50 million and a PE ratio of 29.89.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

