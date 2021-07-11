Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $749.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.41. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,092. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

