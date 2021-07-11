HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

HSBA opened at GBX 414.10 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 437.88.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

