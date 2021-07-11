Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.91 ($44.61).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €48.92 ($57.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.03. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

