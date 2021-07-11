Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.91 ($44.61).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €48.92 ($57.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.03. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.11.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

