Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €212.10 ($249.53) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €215.69.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

