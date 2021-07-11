Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,365.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

