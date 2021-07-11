Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.50 ($117.06).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €92.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

