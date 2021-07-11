Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 4.8%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. 140,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,076,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
Several brokerages have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.
In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,083,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
