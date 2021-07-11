Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 4.8%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. 140,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,076,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,083,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

