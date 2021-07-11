SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 4.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.87. 4,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several research firms recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $64,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

