Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.96. 121,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,412,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 538.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

