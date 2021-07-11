Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Down 2.1%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 9,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,635,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 307,314 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

