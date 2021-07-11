Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.14

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 80312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

