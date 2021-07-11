Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

