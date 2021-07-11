Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
