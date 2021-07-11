Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MPAC opened at GBX 482.50 ($6.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.33 million and a PE ratio of 29.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.26. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.67 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

