Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
MPAC opened at GBX 482.50 ($6.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.33 million and a PE ratio of 29.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.26. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.67 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49.
About Mpac Group
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.