HSBC Initiates Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of DLO opened at $49.69 on Friday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

