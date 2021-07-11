Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.