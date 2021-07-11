Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Head to Head Contrast

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zynga and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66% Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zynga and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 1 13 0 2.80 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynga presently has a consensus target price of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Akerna has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.62%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Zynga.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynga and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.81 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -526.50 Akerna $12.57 million 7.78 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

