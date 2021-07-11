Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.