GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $296.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $271.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $666.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.