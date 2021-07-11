Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $8.33 on Friday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

