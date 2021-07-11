Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 778,398 shares.The stock last traded at $122.38 and had previously closed at $118.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

