Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.50.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.