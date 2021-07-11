Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.50.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.