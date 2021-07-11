SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $157.02 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.