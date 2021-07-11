Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.