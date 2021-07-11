BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

