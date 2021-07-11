Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

